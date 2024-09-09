OPSWAT Expands Strategic Footprint in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Procre8) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – September 05, 2024: The Saudi Arabia cybersecurity is surging forward, reaching a value of SAR 13.3 billion (US$3.55 billion) towards the start of 2024, making it a fertile ground for advancing the cybersecurity industry which aligns perfectly with OPSWAT’s specialized critical infrastructure protection (CIP) technologies and tailor-made solutions that integrate Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT) security seamlessly.



OPSWAT, a global leader in CIP solutions with headquarters in Florida, United States, has seen a significant expansion of its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marked by tremendous business and overall economic growth of the country over the past two years.



The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 sets certain goals for the sector and as a contributor to the success of the global and Saudi cybersecurity space, OPSWAT has specific commitments to support and be part of the country’s development.



In alignment with Vision 2030, which also focuses on enhancing the resilience and preparedness of critical national infrastructure and cybersecurity education and awareness in the Kingdom. OPSWAT’s expansion in Saudi Arabia is dedicated to protecting the Kingdom's essential services against an evolving landscape of cyber threats as well as addressing the need for improved educational and technical training.



Sertan Selcuk, OPSWAT Vice President METAP & CIS, emphasized the importance of this strategic expansion, stating, “Safeguarding Saudi Arabia’s critical infrastructure against the rising tide of cyber threats is essential to the nation’s security and economic stability. OPSWAT is dedicated to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 by fortifying the Kingdom’s defenses through advanced cybersecurity training and innovative solutions. Our commitment is to ensure that Saudi Arabia's vital assets remain resilient in the face of evolving cyber challenges.”



OPSWAT has been named the official educational partner for the MENA Information Security Conference 2024, which it is also a gold sponsor of. As part of this broader strategy, OPSWAT Academy, the educational arm of OPSWAT, will offer complimentary CIP certifications to all event attendees, tailored specifically to the needs of the region’s cybersecurity professionals.



“We are committed to equipping the next generation of cybersecurity professionals with the skills needed to safeguard critical infrastructure. Our partnership with MENA ISC 2024 opens new avenues for participants to access world-class CIP cybersecurity training,” said Irfan Shakeel, VP of OPSWAT Academy. “This initiative is part of OPSWAT's global SAR 37.5 million (US $10 million) scholarship program, reinforcing our dedication to addressing the growing demand for certified CIP cybersecurity experts.”



Recent reports indicate a significant rise in state-sponsored cyberattacks targeting Saudi Arabia’s critical infrastructure, driven by the nation’s rapid digital transformation. With the average cost of a data breach in the Kingdom reaching approximately SAR 30 million (US $8 million), the need for robust cybersecurity measures and human resources has never been more urgent. OPSWAT’s initiatives directly address these challenges, ensuring that young aspiring Saudis receive world-class training and that the Kingdom’s essential services remain secure.







MENAFN09092024003749002651ID1108650521