Qatar, Romania Officials Discuss Military Cooperation

DOHA: Commander of the Amiri Guard H E Lieutenant General Hazza bin Khalil Al Shahwani met yesterday at Barzan Camp with Director-General of the Protection and Guard Service in Romania, General Dr. Lucian-Silvan Pahontu and his accompanying delegation, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation in the military field, and ways to enhance and develop them.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of Romania to Qatar H E Nicusor Daniel Tanase, and a number of senior officers from the Amiri Guard and the Romanian Protection and Guard Service.