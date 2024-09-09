Qrated World Expands Luxury Travel And Event Planning Services With Curated Dubai Experiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Supercar Adventure, Dubai
Drone Show Proposal, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai
Ankur Bagga, Founder and CEO, Qrated World
The leading luxury travel designer introduces new bespoke experiences in Dubai, enhancing its personalized travel and event services portfolio.
Qrated World is committed to providing our clients with unparalleled access to the UAE's best focus on creating experiences that are not just luxurious but also deeply personalized and memorable.”
- Ankur BaggaUNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Qrated World, a leading luxury travel designer and experiential concierge service announces the expansion of its bespoke travel and event planning offerings. The company specializes in creating personalized journeys and unique events, with a particular focus on Dubai's most exclusive and authentic experiences.
Founded in 2021 by Ankur Bagga, a well-respected figure in the luxury travel industry, Qrated World has quickly become known for its expertise in delivering tailored travel and event solutions. Ankur Bagga's extensive experience, including roles such as Chief Concierge at Atlantis The Palm Dubai, has positioned Qrated World as a trusted partner for clients seeking high-end, curated experiences.
Besides many others, the following key services are offered by Qrated World:
Curated Dubai Experiences : Qrated World offers customized itineraries that showcase Dubai's cultural, historical, and natural beauty, including exclusive desert safaris, private yacht charters, and city tours.
Luxury Travel Design: The company provides bespoke travel arrangements, from private jet charters to luxury island vacations, all tailored to the specific preferences of each client.
Concierge and Event Services : Qrated World offers both personal and corporate concierge services, managing everything from special events like weddings and anniversaries to bespoke proposals and detailed travel planning.
About Qrated World
Qrated World was founded to bring a new level of luxury and personalization to the travel and event planning industry. With a team of local experts and a deep understanding of the destinations they serve, Qrated World is dedicated to creating unique and memorable experiences for its clients.
