Statement Regarding Investigation Of Alleged Misconduct

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) acknowledges that its Board of Directors has opened an investigation into allegations of potential conduct by CEO Alan Shaw that is inconsistent with the company's Code of Ethics and company policy.

Norfolk Southern holds all its team members to the highest standards.

In line with the company's Code of Conduct and company policy, allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated. The code also includes

resources

for employees to anonymously report concerns, including through the Ethics & Compliance Hotline.

The Board of Directors' Audit Committee has retained a law firm to conduct an independent investigation of the allegations and is committed to a complete and reliable examination of all pertinent facts. To ensure a fair investigation, the company and the Board cannot comment further until the investigation is complete.



About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting .

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation