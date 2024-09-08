Gov't Passes Slew Of Decisions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 8 (Petra) -- The Cabinet approved on Sunday the mandating reasons for the draft for the Land Use Regulation Law for 2024.The draft legislation aims to regulate land uses, classify them according to sectoral powers, maintain agricultural regions by restricting their uses, and prevent haphazard residential development on highly fertile agricultural land.The Cabinet also approved the mandating reasons for the draft social protection bylaw linked to maternity insurance for 2024, in order to add new protection programs that support women in the labor market.Additionally, the Cabinet passed the recommendations of the committee to settle outstanding issues between taxpayers and the Income and Sales Tax Department, by settling the tax status of 96 companies and taxpayers who have incurred obligations in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Law and the General Sales Tax Law.The Cabinet also approved the committee's recommendations to reconsider pending cases between taxpayers (or violators) and the Jordan Customs Department and settle 27 cases of taxpayers and violators, provided that they commit to paying the full amounts they owe, along with any fees, taxes, or expenses, within a period of two months from the date of issuing this decision.Concluding the meeting, the Cabinet decided to refer the Secretary General of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Imad Hijazin, to retirement and appoint the Director General of the Department of Public Antiquities, Fadi Balawi, as Secretary General of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.