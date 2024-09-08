FM Receives WFP Executive Director

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 8 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, met on Sunday with World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director Cindy McCain.The meeting covered the importance of the existing cooperation between the Kingdom and WFP to ensure adequate and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.In addition, Safadi underlined the significance of the international community's efforts to guarantee that relief is promptly and sufficiently delivered to every area of the Gaza Strip, highlighting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees' (UNRWA) important contribution to these efforts.The discussion focused on the Syrian refugee situation, namely the fall in international support for refugees, UN organizations working with them, and host countries.Safadi said that providing aid and decent living for refugees is a shared responsibility that cannot be placed solely on host countries.He warned of the consequences of the decline in international support for refugees, adding that Jordan will not be able to fill the void resulting from the reduction of UN organizations' programs in Jordan.