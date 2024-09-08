Can The SUI Price Reach $1?

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The SUI price has shown the best growth among this week.

According to CoinGecko data, SUI is up 21.4% over the past 7 days, placing it in first place for performance. In second place is a Starknet (STRK), up 21.1%.

Helium (HNT), one of the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) projects, is in third place with a 14.8% growth during this period.

What Has Been Happening with the SUI Price This Week?

The Sui price has grown this week and in the last 24 hours. According to CoinGecko data, the coin rose 9.5% in a day.

Judging from the Sui price chart, the coin has steadily grown this week. On Sept. 2, the price dipped slightly to $0.746645, the lowest value during this period.

On Aug. 5, the SUI price rose to $0.836759. After a small correction, it reached $0.882555. Sui almost approached the $1 mark but stopped at $0.980320, which became the weekly All-Time High (ATH). At the time of writing, the coin is trading at $0.944309.

Meme coins likely drive SUI's recent growth. The crypto market has recently turned its attention to BLUB (BLUB), an SUI meme coin.

According to CoinGecko data, BLUB has grown by 50% in a week, with a significant increase on Aug. 8 when the price jumped 45.6%.

A crypto trader on X who goes by the nickname Bmoom believes that SUI could rise to $3.6 in Q4.

This exceptional performance of SUI stands out significantly, especially as the broader crypto market is mainly in the red zone.

This isn't the first time SUI has shown growth while major altcoins are lagging. On Aug. 11, we noted that SUI price had risen sharply by 44.2% over the week. Interestingly, the second-best performing one at that time was Helium coin, which saw a 36.2% rise. Now, Helium is also experiencing growth and is currently in third place by this indicator.