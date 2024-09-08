Some 33 Palestinians Martyred In 3 Israeli Occupation Massacres

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- Thirty-three Palestinians have been martyred, while 145 have been in three massacres committed by the Israeli occupation's forces in Gaza, said Gazan authorities on Sunday.

In a press statement, the authorities said that the death toll has risen to 40,972 and injuries to 94,761 due to Israeli aggression against Gaza since October 7 of last year, adding that many more are still under rubble as the civil and defense crews can not reach them.

In another statement, the Palestinian Health said that about 69 percent of children in the Strip have received the first vaccine shot, as part of the first round of the vaccination campaign against Polio, where it continues in the governorates of Deir Al-Balah, Khan Younis and neighboring areas. It added that the number of children who received the first shot until Saturday evening reached 441,647 children. (end)

