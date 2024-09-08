Elis To Host A Webcast As Part Of Non-Deal Roadshow
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saint-Cloud, 8 September 2024 – Elis' management opens tomorrow, Monday 9 September, a previously scheduled non-deal investor roadshow during which the company will discuss its business and strategy.
As part of this two-week roadshow, Elis will host a webcast presentation and question-and-answer session for investors and analysts on Monday September 9 at 8:00am CET with Xavier Martiré, Chairman of the Management Board and Louis Guyot, Chief financial Officer.
The LINK to the webcast is:
The link to the conference call & Q&A session is:
A presentation will be available at 7:00am GMT (8:00am CET) on Elis' corporate website at this address: .
About Elis
As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 30 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.
Contacts
Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - ...
Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - ...
