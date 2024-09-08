Tehran hosts Iran’s 18th PALST 2024

(MENAFN) Iran’s 18th International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery, and Equipment (IRAN PLAST 2024) kicked off on Sunday at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground, as reported by Shana. The event's opening ceremony featured prominent industry figures such as Morteza Shahmirzaei, Head of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), and Mohammad Mehdi Baradaran, Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister. This year’s exhibition hosts 525 domestic companies and 288 international exhibitors from countries including China, Italy, South Korea, and Germany, showcasing cutting-edge products and services over the four-day event.



Additionally, business delegations from Russia, Serbia, China, and several other nations are attending to explore potential partnerships with Iranian companies. The exhibition covers a wide range of industries, from petrochemical raw materials and machinery to information technology and polymer products. It provides an expansive platform for stakeholders to collaborate, innovate, and expand business ties.



IRAN PLAST, the largest event of its kind in West Asia, was first held in 2002, initiated by Iran's National Petrochemical Company to bolster the domestic plastics industry and enhance its presence in global markets. Despite external challenges such as U.S. sanctions, the exhibition continues to grow in prominence and influence within the global plastic industry.



In addition to IRAN PLAST 2024, Iran’s petrochemical sector also hosted the 15th International Forum on Iran’s Petrochemical Industry (IPF) in early August, where industry experts and representatives from 70 domestic and international companies gathered to discuss advancements and opportunities within the sector.

