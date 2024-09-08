Kuwait 1St Deputy PM Receives Iraqi Minister Of Youth, Sports

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, on Sunday, received Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Ahmad Al-Mubarqa and Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Kuwait Al-Manhal Al-Safi.

A statement released by the of Defense said the meeting discussed bilateral relations between the State of Kuwait and Iraq how to bolster them along with issues of common interest. (end)

