Kuwait 1St Deputy PM Receives Iraqi Minister Of Youth, Sports
KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, on Sunday, received Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Ahmad Al-Mubarqa and Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Kuwait Al-Manhal Al-Safi.
A statement released by the Ministry of Defense said the meeting discussed bilateral relations between the State of Kuwait and Iraq how to bolster them along with issues of common interest. (end)
