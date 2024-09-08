Son Booked For Assaulting, Ousting Parents From Home

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- on Saturday booked a person for allegedly 'assaulting' his ailing, old aged parents and 'ousting' them from home at Nowgam locality in uptown Srinagar.

Police action comes in response to a complaint filed by the mother of the accused, alleging that not only did their son physically assaulted them, but barred their entry to their own house for the past one year as well.

Taking cognizance of the com­plaint, Srinagar police booked the accused under various sections of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), in­cluding section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with Intent to outrage her modesty), Section 126(2) (wrongful restraint as the act of voluntarily preventing someone from moving in any direction they are legally permitted to go) and sec­tion 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

The victims have been identified as Ghulam Ahmad Wani and his wife Taja Banoo of S.A Colony Nowgam.

A formal case FIR number 77 of 2024 stands registered at police station Nowgam in this regard.

The accused (son) identified as Mohammad Ashraf Wani son of Gh­ulam Ahmad Wani, according to po­lice, has been brought to the police station concerned for questioning pending investigation.

Confirming the allegations of cruelty meted out to the parents by their son, a police spokesman said the accused is being questioned at the moment.

“Acting upon a written complaint of accused person's mother namely Mst Taja Banoo wife of Gh Ahmad Wani, a criminal case FIR No. 77/2024 under section 74, 126(2), 351(2) BNS has been registered in Police Station Now­gam and investigation initiated,” the spokesman added.

A video depicting the cruelty meted out to the ailing, old aged parents by their son, spokesman claimed , is being widely circulated on social media platforms.