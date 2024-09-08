Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Sept 8: Price Of 10Gm Gold Drops!

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country since the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal cost in the city on September 8, 2024.

The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, September 08

22 carat - Rs 6,780/gm

24 carat - Rs 7,119/gm

1 gram - Rs 6,790(Today)

Rs 6,830(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 54,320(Today)

Rs 54,640(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 67,900(Today)

Rs 68,300(Yesterday)

1 gram - Rs 7,130(Today)

Rs 7,172(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 57,040(Today)

Rs 57,376(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 71,300(Today)

Rs 71,720(Yesterday)

22-carat GOLD price on September 6, 2024 - Rs 6,780/gm

24-carat GOLD price on September 6, 2024 - Rs 7,119/gm

22-carat GOLD price on September 5, 2024 - Rs 6,780/gm

24-carat GOLD price on September 5, 2024 - Rs 7,119/gm

22-carat GOLD price on September 4, 2024 - Rs 6,780/gm

24-carat GOLD price on September 4, 2024 - Rs 7,119/gm