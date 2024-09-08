Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, September 8: Price Of 22K FALLS This Much
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city of Kolkata on 8th of September 2024. Check out prices of 18k, 22k, 24k
The Price of gold in Kolkata today, September 8th per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,850 and ₹7,193 for 24 carat
1 gram - ₹6,850
₹6,890 (yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 54,800 ₹ 55,120 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 68,500 ₹68,900 (yesterday)
1 gram - ₹7,193
₹7,235 (Yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 57,544
₹ 57,880 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 71,930
₹ 72,350 (Yesterday)
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata yesterday was ₹ 57,456
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on 4th September was ₹ 57,456
