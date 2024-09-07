Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS - Faisal Sorour secured the first medal for Kuwait in the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympic Games after leading the Men's Shot Put - F63 event at Stade de France.

MANAMA - Three Kuwaiti students won at Gulf Hackathon contest in its second edition for artificial intelligence employment in Bahrain.

GAZA - The Israeli carried out three massacres taking lives of 24 Palestinians in various sectors of Gaza Strip.

BEIRUT - Israeli occupation forces attacked the southern village of Froun killing three members of the Lebanese Civil Defense, the authorities said.

MANAMA - The Bahraini team made history after being crowned champions of the Gulf Basketball Championship for Men for the first time ever following a five-point difference victory against their Qatari counterpart. (end)

