International Drone Coalition Summit To Be Held In Latvia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Early next year, Latvia will host an international summit to promote the activities of the drone coalition.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced on September 6 during a meeting in the Ramstein format in Germany by the head of the Latvian of Defense, Andris Spruds, Delfi reports.

According to the head of the Latvian defense ministry, in order to help Ukraine gain an advantage in the use of drones, create reliable chains for components, and develop drone production in countries, it is necessary to promote the activities of the drone coalition and exchange information on innovations in the field of UAVs.

Spruds emphasized that the summit in Latvia will be a meeting place for the coalition's leadership, experts from different countries, representatives of states and the drone industry.

The Defense Minister noted that Latvia has signed an agreement with Ukraine to train the Ukrainian military in drone piloting, and in 2025 the country will allocate 20 million euros to the drone coalition.

He also called on Ramstein members to support Ukraine by providing it with drones and making a financial contribution to the coalition's fund to support the production of new UAVs.

As Ukrinform reported, on July 22, the Czech Republic officially joined the international coalition to provide Ukraine with drones, led by Latvia and the United Kingdom.

Photo: LETA