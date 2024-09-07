Spain Joins IT Coalition For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in the Ramstein format, Spain signed a declaration of intent, thus joining the IT Coalition for Ukraine.

That's according to the Ukrainian of Defense , Ukrinform reports.

The ministry noted that this is already the 13th partner country that is part of the special group for supporting Ukraine in the field of IT, communications, and security.

"We thank the and people of Spain for the systematic support for Ukraine. Joining the IT Coalition is great news, as is the fact that more and more countries seek to help Ukraine become more technological and had all the opportunities to deploy any digital solutions that would yield tangible results for the Ukrainian Army," said Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization, Kateryna Chernohorenko.

Umerov on outcome ofmeeting: new aid packages, Maritime Capabilities Coalition

The Ministry of Defense recalled that the IT Coalition for Ukraine rallied a special group of states within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group under the leadership of Estonia and Luxembourg.

It focuses on providing support to the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces in the field of IT, communications, and cyber security. Within the framework of the IT Coalition, financial and material contributions have been collected worth over EUR 70 million.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine invited Australia to join the Demining Coalition.