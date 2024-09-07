Qatar's Permanent Representative To United Nations Meets US Envoy To Sudan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani has met with HE Tom Perriello, the US Special Envoy to Sudan.

The meeting focused on the latest developments in Sudan, especially the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

Her Excellency pointed out that the State of Qatar has been operating an air bridge to Sudan since May 2023 as part of its support for the brotherly Sudanese people, and its full support for their steadfastness in the face of the difficult circumstances they are experiencing due to the ongoing fighting, in addition to providing shelter supplies to those affected by floods in Sudan last month.

She also pointed out that the State of Qatar has pledged USD 75 million to support brotherly Sudan since the outbreak of the crisis in the country.