Three Civilians Killed And Three More Wounded In Donetsk Region In Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, three civilians were killed and three others were as a result of Russian aggression yesterday.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.

“On September 6, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Toretsk and 1 in Rayhorodok. Another 3 people in the region were injured during the day,” the head of the regional military administration wrote.

The infographic he published states that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in Donetsk region, 2,731 people have been killed and 5,980 people have been wounded. The total number of casualties is not including Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Enemy attackedregion 265 times in 24 hours, there are destructions

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 5, two civilians were killed and 12 were injured in Donetsk region.