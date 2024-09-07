Drone Fragments Found Outside Ukraine's Parliament

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The debris from the downed Russian kamikaze drone were spotted just outside the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

That's according to the parliament press service , Ukrinform reports.

"After the overnight attack by Russian drones, the fragments of a downed UAV were found outside the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," the statement reads.

No damage to the premises was reported, the press service noted, posting the pictures of the discovered fragments.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat casualties in Ukraine since the invasion have amounted to an estimated 623,990, including 1,270 soldiers killed or wounded in the past day alone.