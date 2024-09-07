Weapons And Ammunition Found Khankendi
During the period from August 31 to September 6, Police officers
carried out operations resulting in the seizure of various weapons
and ammunition. From the area of Khankendi, they recovered 11
automatic rifles, 1 machine gun, 4 pistols, 6 shotguns, 11
grenades, 1 grenade launcher, 3 detonators, 4 bayonets, 200
magazine clips, 9,786 rounds of various calibers, and other
munitions, Azernews reports.
From the Shusha area, they seized 1 automatic rifle, and from
the Khojali region, 18 shells were discovered and collected.
It was noted that the process of detecting and neutralizing war
remnants and sources of danger is ongoing continuously.
"The work of clearing the region of weapons, ammunition, and
explosive materials is one of the main activities of the internal
affairs personnel involved in the service," the statement
emphasized.
