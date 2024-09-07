عربي


Weapons And Ammunition Found Khankendi

9/7/2024 5:17:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During the period from August 31 to September 6, Police officers carried out operations resulting in the seizure of various weapons and ammunition. From the area of Khankendi, they recovered 11 automatic rifles, 1 machine gun, 4 pistols, 6 shotguns, 11 grenades, 1 grenade launcher, 3 detonators, 4 bayonets, 200 magazine clips, 9,786 rounds of various calibers, and other munitions, Azernews reports.

From the Shusha area, they seized 1 automatic rifle, and from the Khojali region, 18 shells were discovered and collected.

It was noted that the process of detecting and neutralizing war remnants and sources of danger is ongoing continuously.

"The work of clearing the region of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials is one of the main activities of the internal affairs personnel involved in the service," the statement emphasized.

AzerNews

