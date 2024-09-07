OAS Continues Its Engagement With Haiti And The Venice Commission

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



Published in English and French

USA / HAITI – The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) on Friday, continued its work to assist Haiti in developing the enabling framework for its next general elections, in collaboration with the European Commission for Democracy through Law (the Venice Commission).

In a virtual meeting convened by the OAS Department of Electoral Cooperation and Observation of the Secretariat for Strengthening Democracy, and facilitated by the special representative of the OAS Secretary General in Haiti, a delegation of the Venice Commission met with the chair and members of Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council, for discussions on topics related to the Commission's “Interim Opinion on Possible Constitutional and Legislative Solutions to Conduct Future Electoral Processes” in Haiti.

The interim opinion, which was issued in June 2024, followed an invitation by OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro to the Venice Commission, in March 2024, to analyze the legislative framework for Haiti's elections, along with the relevant recommendations of past OAS Electoral Observation Missions, in order to identify the abovementioned solutions in preparation for future elections. The opinion was issued as an Interim document, pending discussions between the Venice Commission and the authorities of Haiti.

Participating in the meeting were Edgard Leblanc Fils, chairman of the Transitional Presidential Council and other members of the Council; Gandy Thomas, interim representative of Haiti to the OAS; the delegation of the Venice Commission (Michael Frendo (Malta), former Vice-president of the Venice Commission, Rapporteur; François Seners (France), Rapporteur; Eirik Holmøyvik (Norway), Rapporteur; Simona Granata-Menghini, director, secretary of the Venice Commission; Pierre Garonne, head of division, elections and political parties); Gerardo de Icaza, director of the department of electoral cooperation and observation; and Cristobal Dupouy, special representative of the OAS Secretary General in Haiti.

The Venice Commission is the Council of Europe's advisory body on constitutional matters. It provides legal advice to its member states and, in particular, assists states wishing to bring their legal and institutional structures into line with European standards and international experience in the fields of democracy, human rights and the rule of law. It also helps to ensure the dissemination and consolidation of a common constitutional heritage, playing a unique role in conflict management, and provides“emergency constitutional aid” to states in transition.

In keeping with the Commission's policy and in line with the commitment of OAS Secretary General Almagro, the work of the Venice Commission is being conducted in close collaboration with the Haitian state and proceeds from the basis that all solutions to the current crisis must be Haitian-led and Haitian-approved.

L'OEA poursuit son engagement avec Haïti et la Commission de Venise

Le Secrétariat général de l'Organisation des États américains (OEA) a poursuivi aujourd'hui les efforts visant à aider Haïti à élaborer le cadre juridique propice à ses prochaines élections générales, en collaboration avec la Commission européenne pour la démocratie par le droit (la Commission de Venise). Lors d'une réunion virtuelle convoquée par le Département de la coopération et de l'observation électorales du Secrétariat pour le renforcement de la démocratie de l'OEA, et facilitée par le Représentant spécial du Secrétaire général de l'OEA en Haïti, une délégation de la Commission de Venise a rencontré le Président et les membres du Conseil présidentiel de transition d'Haïti, pour des discussions sur des sujets liés à l'((Avis provisoire sur les solutions constitutionnelles et législatives possibles pour mener les futurs processus électoraux)) en Haïti de la Commission.

L'avis provisoire publié en juin 2024, a été fait à la suite de l'invitation du Secrétaire général de l'OEA Luis Almagro à la Commission de Venise en mars. Cette invitation avait pour but d'analyser le cadre législatif des élections en Haïti, ainsi que les recommandations des précédentes Missions d'observation électorale de l'OEA, l'objectif étant d'identifier les solutions mentionnées afin de préparer les prochaines élections. L'avis a été émis en tant que document provisoire, dans l'attente de discussions entre la Commission de Venise et les autorités haïtiennes.

Ont participé à la réunion S.E. Edgard Leblanc Fils, Président du Conseil présidentiel de transition, ainsi que d'autres membres du Conseil ; S.E. Gandy Thomas, Représentant intérimaire d'Haïti auprès de l'OEA ; la délégation de la Commission de Venise Michael Frendo (Malte), ancien Vice-Président de la Commission de Venise, Rapporteur ; François Seners (France), Rapporteur ; Eirik Holmøyvik (Norvège), Rapporteur ; Simona Granata-Menghini, Directrice, Secrétaire de la Commission de Venise ; Pierre Garonne, Chef de division, Élections et partis politiques) ; Gerardo de Icaza, Directeur du Département de la coopération et de l'observation électorale de l'OEA et Cristobal Dupouy, Représentant spécial du Secrétaire général de l'OEA en Haïti.

La Commission de Venise est l'organe consultatif du Conseil de l'Europe pour les affaires constitutionnelles. Elle fournit des avis juridiques à ses États membres et, en particulier, aide les États qui souhaitent accorder leurs structures juridiques et institutionnelles avec les normes européennes et l'expérience internationale dans les domaines de la démocratie, des droits de l'homme et de l'État de droit. Elle contribue également à la diffusion et à la consolidation d'un patrimoine constitutionnel commun, jouant un rôle unique dans la gestion des conflits, et fournit une (( aide constitutionnelle d'urgence )) aux États qui traversent des processus de transition.

Conformément à la politique de la Commission et à l'engagement du Secrétaire général de l'OEA, les travaux de la Commission de Venise sont menés en étroite collaboration avec l'État haïtien, partant du principe que toutes les solutions à la crise actuelle doivent être apportées par les Haïtiens et approuvées par eux.

