Ukraine's Pres. Calls For More Weapons To Face Russian Forces

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on, on Friday, defense ministers participating in the meeting of 'Ukraine Contact Group' to give his country additional weapons.

Delivering a speech in the meeting featured Western defense ministers, Zelensky said his country needs further arms to be able to repel the "Russian aggression", as he said.

The meeting, held at Ramstein air base, aimed at coordinating efforts to help Ukraine to repel Russian's that have been launched since 2022.

The Western allies have enough air defense to repel what he termed as "Russian terrorism", he said, referring to Russia's bombing of a military college two days ago that killed scores of people.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the US would offer new military assistance to Ukraine evaluated at USD 250 million.

He said this aid would enhance the potential of Ukraine's forces to combat the Russian 'aggression'.

German defense minister Boris Pistorius said his country would provide Ukraine with eight IRIS-T SLM batteries and nine IRIS TSLS by 2025. (end)

anj







MENAFN06092024000071011013ID1108645631