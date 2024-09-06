Sharefest and Marathon petroleum team up to beautify Dominguez Elementary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sharefest and Marathon team up to beautify Dominguez Elementary

Sharefest believes in the power of collaboration, and we're excited to share the success of our latest project with Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles Refinery.

SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At Sharefest , we believe in the power of community collaboration, and we're excited to share the success of our latest project with Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles .Teaming up with Marathon, Global Scaffold Services (GSCS) and Summernet Landscape, we've revitalized Dominguez Elementary STEAM Academy. Established in 1909, Dominguez Elementary has long been a cornerstone of the Carson community, serving generations of local families.“Marathon is amazing because they truly stand out as active partners with our schools,” said Rudy Mendoza, Los Angeles Unified School District's Region South Director.“They reach out, ask how they can support the community and the schools, and genuinely recognize their role as part of the community.”This project, completed with significant contributions from GSCS and Summernet, highlights the shared commitment of Marathon and Sharefest to local communities. During the challenges of COVID, these contractors donated materials, provided volunteer services and put in many hours of work, showcasing the overall dedication of everyone involved to making a positive impact.“Today's project is a testament to our ongoing collaboration and support for local schools,” said Christian Rimando, Turnaround and Construction Supervisor at Marathon Petroleum.“We couldn't have achieved this without the participation and coordination of our contractors. GSCS handled the scaffolding and painting, while Summernet transformed the school's landscaping.”GSCS Site Manager Heath Berryhill added,“Seeing the community's positive response while we worked-whether building scaffolding or planting flowers-shows how our combined efforts, along with Marathon's commitment, truly uplift the area.”The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the presentation of a commemorative plaque, honoring Marathon's enduring relationship with the school, the Carson community and the Contractor Safety Council-Los Angeles Refinery.We're proud to share this story and look forward to many more successful collaborations that make a difference in our communities.Additional photography is available upon request.For more information about Marathon's community impact, or for information about Sharefest, please contact:Carrie KommersCommunications ManagerSharefest Community Development310.469.2434...About Marathon Petroleum Corporation and its Los Angeles Refinery:Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. MPC's Los Angeles Refinery (LAR) is the largest refinery on the West Coast, with a crude oil capacity of 365,000 barrels per calendar day. It manufactures cleaner-burning California Air Resources Board (CARB) gasoline and CARB diesel fuel, as well as conventional gasoline, distillates, natural gas liquids and petrochemicals, heavy fuel oil and propane. LAR ships products via its connections to several product distribution pipelines and terminals. Its Watson cogeneration plant produces 400 megawatts and is the largest cogeneration facility in California. More information is available at marathonpetroleum.About Sharefest:Sharefest builds hope and pathways to economic success for youth facing significant barriers. Serving nearly 600 youth every year, their primary work takes place inside LAUSD Continuation High Schools from Wilmington to Watts. Sharefest students participate in college and career development coursework that accelerate earning the credits they desperately need to graduate. The Sharefest team mentors and provides students with the necessary skills, support, and connections to achieve their career and college goals. After high school graduation, youth continue to receive support, guidance, and mentoring as they enter into the workforce or community college. Sharefest's work with youth is partially funded by facilitating service projects for area businesses who want to give back to their surrounding communities. More information is available at sharefestinc.

Betsy Chou

Sharefest Community Development

+1 310-469-2434

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Sharefest and Marathon Petroleum Team Up to Beautify Carson's Dominguez Elementary

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.