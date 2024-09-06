عربي


Webcast Replay: From Recap To Roadmap: ESG Reporting, CSRD, And Your Business's Next Steps


9/6/2024 2:08:51 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) In this webcast, KPMG professionals explore the intricacies of CSRD scoping for both EU and non-EU companies. The presentation has been curated to provide a broad-ranging understanding of the CSRD on in-scope companies in the EU and Non-EU, potential scoping strategies for companies and available reporting options and exemptions. Additionally, the KPMG presenters shall delve into assurance readiness, with the aim of equipping companies with the knowledge to prepare for upcoming reporting requirements.

The session agenda:

  • Global ESG Reporting Landscape covering CSRD, ISSB, SEC, California rules and CSDDD
  • Overview of CSRD regulation and impact on companies
  • Scoping of CSRD on EU companies
  • Deep dive into scoping on non-EU companies and focus on reporting options and scoping strategies including artificial consolidation
  • Scoping for private equity companies based on Luxembourg law requirements
  • Assurance readiness requirements of CSRD

Presenters:

  • Jan-Hendrik Gnändiger, Global ESG Reporting Lead, KPMG International & Partner, KPMG in Germany
  • Marco Frikkee, ESG Reporting Lead, KPMG in the Netherlands
  • Julie Castiaux, ESG Reporting Lead, KPMG in Luxembourg
  • Katharina Gädeke, Senior Manager, ESG Service Group, KPMG in Germany
  • Jan Alexander Müller, Senior Manager, EMA Department of Professional Practice, KPMG in Germany

Click here to view the replay

Click here to view the presentation

Click here to view upcoming and previous ESG webcasts from KPMG International

MENAFN06092024007202015466ID1108645437


3BL

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

