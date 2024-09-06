Webcast Replay: From Recap To Roadmap: ESG Reporting, CSRD, And Your Business's Next Steps

(MENAFN- 3BL) In this webcast, KPMG professionals explore the intricacies of CSRD scoping for both EU and non-EU companies. The presentation has been curated to provide a broad-ranging understanding of the CSRD on in-scope companies in the EU and Non-EU, potential scoping strategies for companies and available reporting options and exemptions. Additionally, the KPMG presenters shall delve into assurance readiness, with the aim of equipping companies with the knowledge to prepare for upcoming reporting requirements.

The session agenda:



Global ESG Reporting Landscape covering CSRD, ISSB, SEC, California rules and CSDDD

Overview of CSRD regulation and impact on companies

Scoping of CSRD on EU companies

Deep dive into scoping on non-EU companies and focus on reporting options and scoping strategies including artificial consolidation

Scoping for private equity companies based on Luxembourg law requirements Assurance readiness requirements of CSRD

Presenters:



Jan-Hendrik Gnändiger, Global ESG Reporting Lead, KPMG International & Partner, KPMG in Germany

Marco Frikkee, ESG Reporting Lead, KPMG in the Netherlands

Julie Castiaux, ESG Reporting Lead, KPMG in Luxembourg

Katharina Gädeke, Senior Manager, ESG Service Group, KPMG in Germany Jan Alexander Müller, Senior Manager, EMA Department of Professional Practice, KPMG in Germany

