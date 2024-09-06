Haunting Halloween Airblown® Inflatables Available At Lowe's

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Impress Guests and Trick-or-Treaters with Unique

Airblown®

Inflatables from Gemmy

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deliver eerie charm to passersby with five unique

Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables. Featuring light effects, animation, and unexpected scenes, these captivating Halloween decorations are available exclusively at Lowe's this season!

LightShow® Airblown® Inflatables

Deliver eerie charm with Halloween Airblown® Inflatables featuring light effects, animation, and unexpected scenes!

Fully immerse yourself in the Halloween spirit with standout Airblown® Inflatables from Gemmy, sold exclusively at Lowe's.

Two new Airblown® Inflatables from Gemmy feature mesmerizing light effects, perfect for illuminating dark autumn nights:



The

Haunted Tree contains popular and cute Halloween characters including a witch, ghost, and cat sitting in its branches. Flashing light and a ghastly yellow face in the trunk add to the fright factor of this 9.5-ft tall Airblown® Inflatable. Displaying psychedelic, color-changing spirals of light, the

PhantasmTM Ghost

stands 8-ft tall. An evil grin, red lighted eyes, and draping fabric give the ghost an extra eerie touch.

Animated Airblown® Dragon

Beware of the dragon's fiery breath! A standout Halloween decoration at 11-ft wide, this Animated Green Dragon

features wings that move, fire spewing from its mouth, red-lighted eyes, and a realistic green scale-patterned fabric.

Pirate Ship Airblown® Inflatable

Set sail for spooky fun with the 8-ft wide Pirate Ship

scene! This impressive inflatable features a haunted pirate ship with a skull-and-crossbones flag, three cannons, a window with an eerie silhouette, and green tattered fabric throughout. Two skeleton pirates guard the ship, one holds up a sword and the other keeps lookout from the crow's nest.

Grinning Jack-O'-Lantern Airblown® Inflatable

For a classically spooky Halloween decoration, the Grinning Jack-O'-Lantern

is a great choice. This inflatable has an evil grin and a curly green stem. Standing 5-ft tall, it makes a fantastic addition to any Halloween setup.

Airblown® Inflatables provide an easy way to decorate for Halloween. Simply plug them in, stake them down, and enjoy! Once the season is over, Airblown® Inflatables collapse and pack down for hassle-free storage.

Fully immerse yourself in the Halloween spirit with standout Airblown®

Inflatables from Gemmy, sold exclusively at Lowe's.

About Gemmy Industries

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting.



SOURCE Gemmy Industries