Mohegan Sun Debuts New Podcast: Sportsbook Live From Mohegan Sun

Mohegan Sun, in partnership with FanDuel, launched its all-new sports betting podcast, Sportsbook Live from Mohegan Sun . The first episode aired live from Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook on Thursday, Sept. 5, coinciding with the 2024/2025 pro season kickoff. Hosted by Mike "Mut" Mutnansky and Eytan Shander, the podcast will air every Thursday at 6:00 p.m. through Nov. 7. Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook's General Manager, Brad Bryant, will be featured on the podcast weekly, adding further game analysis, expert picks and general sports talk in addition to detailing special events coming up in the Sportsbook!



Sportsbook Live from Mohegan Sun

Fans who missed the live premiere can catch the episode on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple and Amazon Music, or watch the live-streamed sessions on YouTube. Each episode will also be available for replay on mohegansun/sportsbooklive . Reservations can be made through UrVenue for those interested in experiencing the live recording in person.

The 11,000-square-foot Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook opened in the winter of 2022 and has always been a hub of sports excitement. Brad Bryant became a regular on Mut Mutnansky's weekly Boston sports radio show, providing picks, banter and betting advice on the weekend's biggest games across college and pro football. Reunited with Mut and joined by Philadelphia sports media veteran Eytan Shander, Bryant continues to deliver in-depth analysis and predictions for the weekend's biggest games across college and pro football.

On this premier episode aired on Thursday evening, the trio of Mutnansky, Shander and Bryant discussed the big games taking place across the football weekend into the Monday night pro-football game.

Analysis included Bryant being a fan of the big underdog, Northern Illinois, against Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon, Shander feeling good about Cincinnati winning big against New England on Sunday, and Mutnansky predicting a low scoring affair in the Carolina at New Orleans game on Sunday as well. For more, listen HERE .

"It was a thrill to join Mut and Eytan for the premiere of this all-new weekly sports podcast live from Mohegan Sun," said Brad Bryant, General Manager of Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook. "Each week, we will continue to deliver real-time analysis, make predictions, and showcase the incredible game-day experience at Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook. I'm excited to continue bringing fans this exciting content every week."

Produced in partnership with OddsShopper , Sportsbook Live from Mohegan Sun will also cover the MLB playoff stretch, the NBA and other major sports. With a 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. live schedule through Nov. 7, the live podcast leads into the big pro football games each Thursday night, viewable on the largest continuous video wall on the East Coast inside the Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook. The sportsbook also features 225+ seats, a mezzanine level with a private bar, a Race Book, 33 betting kiosks available 24/7, six cashier windows, a winning dining menu and much more.

*Guests must be 21+ to enter Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook

ABOUT MIKE "MUT" MUTNANSKY:

New England Sports personality Mike "Mut" Mutnansky has been a staple in the Boston sports radio and podcast scene for more than 20 years. Mut is also an avid handicapper and horse racing fan who has hosted various events at Mohegan Sun. Mutnansky writes about sports, sports betting, Saratoga and sports media through his MutStack blog, available at

Mutstack . Mutnansky is a graduate of UConn and also hosts the MutStack Podcast.

ABOUT BRAD BRYANT:

Originally from Texas, Brad Bryant is a veteran in Sportsbook management. His career began at Boulder & Sunset Station in Las Vegas followed by becoming Director of Race, Sports & Poker at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino. Bryant would move on to the role of Director of Operations for Fair Grounds Racecourse and Slots in Louisiana prior to joining Mohegan Sun. Known in Las Vegas as "Bomber Brad" for his longshot horse picks on the radio show "Raceday Las Vegas," Bryant has been with Mohegan Sun since 2021, leading Sportsbook & Race Book operations .

ABOUT EYTAN SHANDER:

Eytan Shander is a well-known sports radio and TV personality based out of Philadelphia. He writes a weekly sports column on

PhillyVoice

in addition to providing insights on the Post Flight podcast hosted on

Philly Voice. Shander's content can also be found on

oddsshopper , where he provides sports betting and fantasy sports predictions and analysis. Follow Shander on X at

@shandershow !

