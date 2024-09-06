(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electronic Article Surveillance Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Electronic Article Surveillance Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The electronic article surveillance market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.21 billion in 2023 to $1.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in the globalization of retail brands, growth in e-commerce, growth in demand for luxury goods, rise in shoplifting awareness campaigns, and growth in insurance premiums.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The electronic article surveillance market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing retail theft incidents, a rising number of mass supermarkets, increasing demand for retail security solutions, growing urbanization, growing investments in retail infrastructure, increasing retail theft incidents, and a rising number of mass supermarkets.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Electronic Article Surveillance Market

The expansion in the retail industry is expected to propel the growth of the electronic article surveillance market going forward. The retail industry encompasses businesses directly selling goods or services to consumers, ranging from small local stores to large multinational chains. The expansion of the retail industry is due to shifts in consumer preferences towards online shopping, globalization allowing for broader market reach, and innovations in supply chain management enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction. Electronic article surveillance is crucial in safeguarding merchandise, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring a secure shopping environment for retailers and customers.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Electronic Article Surveillance Market Share?

Key players in the electronic article surveillance market include Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Avery Dennison Corporation, ADT Inc., Checkpoint Systems Inc., Gunnebo AB, Nedap N.V., Takachiho Koheki Co. Ltd.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Electronic Article Surveillance Market Growth ?

Major companies operating in the electronic article surveillance market are focused on developing innovative technologies, such as dual tag technology, to enhance retail security and inventory management capabilities. Dual tag technology refers to using two tags on a single item to enhance security and reduce theft. This technology typically combines Radio Frequency (RF) and Acousto-Magnetic (AM) tags, each with its unique detection method, providing a more robust and versatile security solution.

How Is The Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Hard Tag, Soft Tag, Deactivator Or Detacher, Detection System, Permanent Deactivation Tag

2) By Technology: Video Wall, Acousto Magnetic System, Electro Magnetic, Radio Frequency, Microwave

3) By End User: Clothing And Fashion Accessories, Cosmetics Or Pharmacy, Supermarkets, Mass Merchandise Stores

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Electronic Article Surveillance Market

North America was the largest region in the electronic article surveillance market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the electronic article surveillance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Electronic Article Surveillance Market Definition

Electronic article surveillance (EAS) is a security system used in retail stores and other facilities to detect theft. It involves attaching electronic-detectable tags to merchandise or items, which trigger an alarm if they pass through sensitized detection panels at store exits.

Electronic Article Surveillance Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global electronic article surveillance market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Electronic Article Surveillance Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electronic article surveillance market size , electronic article surveillance market drivers and trends, electronic article surveillance market major players, electronic article surveillance competitors' revenues, electronic article surveillance market positioning, and electronic article surveillance market growth across geographies. The electronic article surveillance market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

