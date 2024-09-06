Kerala Invites Argentina National Football Team To Play An Exhibition Match In State

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 6 (IANS) A high-level delegation from Kerala held discussions with officials of the Argentina Association (AFA) in Spain to work out plans for the reigning world champion to play an match in the state, a State said here on Friday.

In a statement released by his office here, the State's Sports Minister, V.Abdurahiman informed that the team led by him had fruitful discussions with the AFA officials over the possibility of the three-time winners (1978,1986,2022) visiting Kerala.

“The discussions took place in Madrid and the first reaction was the happiness that they expressed to the love the Kerala fans always show towards the Argentinean football team,” said Abdurahiman.“We have held excellent discussions on how an exhibition match of the Argentina team could be held in Kerala and as a follow-up on our discussion, a delegation of the AFA will be visiting Kerala shortly,” said Abdurahiman.

“The AFA also expressed hopes of setting up football academies in Kerala with the help of the state government. As and when this happens, it will be a huge boost for our state,” added the Minister.

In the soccer-crazy northern districts of Kerala, the Argentina football team has the biggest support base compared to other teams.

The Sports Minister also pointed out that while in Spain they have been on a tour to various sporting places and met with various sports administrators.

“With the Spain sporting officials also our talks centred around how there can be a meaningful association with the Kerala Sports Council. Our aim is to turn our sporting centres into a place of excellence and for that, we need to get the support of the best. We also want to improve the job opportunities in the sports sector and discussions were also held for that,” said the Minister and expressed hope that a likely collaboration with the upcoming Sports Institute at the Kozhikode University was also discussed.