Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Global Market 2024 To Reach $14.33 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.1%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The electric facial cleansing brush market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.87 billion in 2023 to $9.75 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing popularity of skincare devices, increased awareness about skincare, rising disposable incomes, expansion into emerging markets, and a rising population.

The electric facial cleansing brush market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing focus on eco-friendly materials and sustainable manufacturing, the growth of the e-commerce industry, rising beauty consciousness among consumers, and increasing pollution and urbanization.

The increasing prevalence of skin-related illnesses is expected to propel the growth of the electric facial cleansing brush market going forward. Skin-related illnesses refer to various conditions affecting the skin's health and appearance, potentially influenced by factors such as improper skincare routines and product usage. The prevalence of skin-related illnesses is increasing due to factors such as changing environmental conditions and aging populations, all of which contribute to higher rates of skin conditions across various demographics. Electric facial cleansing brushes can be beneficial for skin-related issues by effectively exfoliating the skin and removing dead cells, dirt, and makeup residue.

Key players in the electric facial cleansing brush market include Panasonic Corporation, L'Oreal S.A., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shiseido Company Limited, Mary Kay Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Conair Corporatio.

Major companies operating in the electric facial cleansing brush market are focusing on developing innovative skincare devices, such as mini electric facial brushes, to enhance portability and convenience for users. Mini electric facial brushes are compact devices with rotating or vibrating bristles for deep facial cleansing and exfoliation, promoting clearer skin.

1) By Brush Type: Bristle Brush, Silicone Brush

2) By Price Range: Economy, Mid- Range, Premium

3) By Technology: Sonic, Rotating

4) By Distribution Channel: Wholesalers Or Distributor, Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Multi-Brand Stores, Independent Electronic Stores, Online Retailers, Other Distribution Channels

5) By Application: Commercial, Household

North America was the largest region in the electric facial cleansing brush market in 2023. The regions covered in the electric facial cleansing brush market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

An electric facial cleansing brush is a skincare device designed to enhance the cleansing routine by using oscillating or rotating brush heads. These brushes typically offer gentle exfoliation and deep cleansing benefits, helping to remove makeup, dirt, and impurities from the skin more effectively than manual cleansing.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global electric facial cleansing brush market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electric facial cleansing brush market size, electric facial cleansing brush market drivers and trends, electric facial cleansing brush market major players, electric facial cleansing brush competitors' revenues, electric facial cleansing brush market positioning, and electric facial cleansing brush market growth across geographies. The electric facial cleansing brush market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

