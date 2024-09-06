Global Fire Resistant Tapes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fire Resistant Tapes Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The fire resistant tapes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.75 billion in 2023 to $0.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to stringent safety regulations, growing awareness, industrialization and urbanization, infrastructure development, and an and an increasing incidence of fires.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Fire Resistant Tapes Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The fire resistant tapes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand from emerging economies, sustainable solutions, rising investments in safety, expansion in end-user industries, and demand from the healthcare sector.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Fire Resistant Tapes Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Fire Resistant Tapes Market

The rapid growth in the construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the fire-resistant tapes market going forward. The growth in the construction industry is driven by increasing urbanization and population growth, which necessitates infrastructure development such as housing, commercial buildings, and transportation networks. Additionally, government initiatives, investments in smart city projects, and advancements in construction technologies are accelerating growth by improving efficiency and sustainability in building processes. Fire-resistant tapes are used in the rapid growth of the construction industry to enhance fire safety measures, comply with building codes, and protect critical building components from fire hazards.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Which Market Players Are Steering the Fire Resistant Tapes Market Growth?

Key players in the fire resistant tapes market include Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Berry Global Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont), Avery Dennison Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, Boyd Corporation, tesa SE, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Rogers Corporation, Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG, Shurtape Technologies LLC, Achem Technology Corporation, Permacel.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Fire Resistant Tapes Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the fire-resistant tapes market focus on advancements in materials and technologies with self-extinguishing and halogen-free tapes to meet stringent safety standards and enhance fire protection capabilities in various industries. Self-extinguishing and halogen-free tapes are advanced materials designed to improve fire safety by extinguishing flames and minimizing toxic emissions when exposed to fire.

How Is The Global Fire Resistant Tapes Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Nomex, Acetate, Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Glass Cloth, Polyimide, Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Other Types

2) By Coating Type: Single Coated, Double Coated

3) By End-Use Industry: Building And Construction, Electrical And Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Fire Resistant Tapes Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fire resistant tapes market in 2023. The regions covered in the fire resistant tapes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Fire Resistant Tapes Market Definition

Fire-resistant tapes are adhesive tapes specifically designed to resist combustion and flames. It is used in applications where fire safety is critical, such as in construction, electrical installations, automotive industries, and aerospace. These tapes are made from materials that can withstand high temperatures and inhibit the spread of flames, providing a protective barrier in potentially hazardous environments.

Fire Resistant Tapes Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global fire resistant tapes market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Fire Resistant Tapes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fire resistant tapes market size, fire resistant tapes market drivers and trends, fire resistant tapes market major players, fire resistant tapes competitors' revenues, fire resistant tapes market positioning, and fire resistant tapes market growth across geographies. The fire resistant tapes market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Fire Detection Equipment Market 2021



Passive Fire Protection Global Market Report 2024



Fire Protection Materials For Construction Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.