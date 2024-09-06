Cutting Wheels Market Size, Industry Growth | Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Cutting Wheels Market: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Cutting Wheels Market Share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Cutting Wheels?



The global cutting wheels markеt size reached US$ 2.3 billion in 2023. The market to reach US$ 3.8 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during 2024-2032.





What are Cutting Wheels Market?



Cutting wheels are abrasive instruments utilized for cutting materials like metal, concrete, and stone. They consist of abrasive particles bonded together with a binder material, forming a wheel or disk. These wheels are crafted to effectively remove material, producing clean and precise cuts. They find application in handheld angle grinders, chop saws, and other cutting machinery, providing versatility and efficiency across various cutting tasks.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Cutting Wheels Market industry?



The cutting wheels market growth is driven by various factors. The market for cutting wheels is growing steadily, propelled by rising demand for effective cutting tools in construction, manufacturing, and automotive industries. These wheels, composed of bonded abrasive materials, are crucial for precise cutting of metals, concrete, and stone. Factors such as increasing construction projects, expanding manufacturing activities, and the adoption of advanced cutting technologies are driving market growth. Moreover, innovations in cutting wheel designs and materials aimed at improving performance and longevity are also contributing to market expansion. Hence, all these factors contribute to cutting wheels market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Wheel Type

• Straight Cutting Wheels

• Depressed Center Cutting Wheels



By Disc Material

1. Cast Iron

2. Steel

3. Other Materials

• Nickel

• Alloys

• Titanium

• Aluminium



By Abrasive Type

• Aluminium Oxide

• Silicon Carbide

• Aluminium Zirconium

• Seeded Gel

• Diamond Cutting Wheels



By Grit Size

• Coarse (8-24 CAMI Units)

• Medium (30-60)

• Fine (70-180)

• Very Fine (220-600)



By Application

• Metal Cutting

• Masonry

• Ceramic Cutting

• Notching



By End-Use Industry

• Transportation

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Marine

• Construction

• Metal Working

• Shipbuilding



North America

• United States

• Canada



Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• Benelux

• Nordic

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• ASEAN

• Australia New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina



Middle East Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• United Arab Emirates

• Israel

• Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



• Makita Corporation

• Walter Surface Technologies Inc.

• Dremel

• 3M

• Grindwell Norton Ltd.

• Lenox Tools

• Ryobi Limited

• DEWALT

• Shark Industries LTD.

• Forney Industries Inc.



