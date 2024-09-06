Invalda INVL Will Buy-Back 0.43% Shares
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invalda INVL finished the share buy-back. The company will purchase 0.43% of own shares for the total amount of EUR 786.7 thousand (without brokerage fees). Invalda INVL, AB could purchase up to 67,430 shares. During the share buy-back 53,043 units of shares were tendered.
The purchase price of the shares was determined by the Dutch-auction principle. Every shareholder sold 100 % of offered shares for the price of EUR 14.83 per share.
Share purchase procedure started from 2 September 2024 and was implemented through the market of official tender offers of nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange until 6 September. The acquired shares will be settled on 10 September.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Raimondas Rajeckas
CFO of Invalda INVL
E-mail: ...
