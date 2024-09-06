Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club: Pledged To Protect Local Country And Its People

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club

Sustainable luxury, heritage preservation, and the circular are integral to Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club's commitment to sustainability.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sustainable luxury, heritage preservation, and the circular economy are integral to Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club's commitment to sustainability. With views of Mount Kenya, the property is set in 100 acres of lush gardens and forests. Recently certified by Green Globe for sustainable operations and management, Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club minimizes waste and conserves resources, offering luxury in Kenya's stunning landscapes.Located within the private Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy, Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club has been supporting the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy (MKWC) over the years to restore the fauna and flora on the slopes of Mount Kenya - the highest peak in Kenya.Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club and Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy collaborate in the Community Conservation Education program focusing on the Mountain Bongo, the largest forest antelope. With less than a 100 left in the wild, they are listed as critical endangered of threated species. Having 81 of them in the Mount Kenya wildlife conservancy is a milestone and support the educational program. Annually, Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy hosts over 30,000 students from schools across the country and has hosted over 400,000 students in the last 20 years. This year, over 10,500 students and teachers have benefitted from the program.Part of the financial support received by the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy is received from conservancy fees made by Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club guests. This plays a key role in supporting programs geared towards the Mountain Bongo breeding and rewilding program and the animal orphanage, home to various species of animals including one of Kenya's most threatened primates, the rare Patas monkey.The Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club offers its guests an opportunity to reconnect with nature while focusing on observing wildlife and sustainably exploring natural habitats. Guests can enjoy a horse-riding safari in the conservancy, where they can explore the breathtaking landscapes, or opt to go for a safari walk, observing giraffes, golden zebras and many more species. For the more adventurous, a bike safari provides an exhilarating way to discover the terrain, while visits to the animal orphanage offer heart-warming encounters with rescued wildlife. For a truly unforgettable experience, guests can embark on a trekking adventure up Mount Kenya, where the majestic views will leave them in awe.Guests are encouraged to support the environmental, and CSR efforts of the hotel through various means; for example, engaging in tree planting and fostering of animals from the orphanage - the fostering fee helps pay for their care, veterinary expenses, nutritional needs, and wilderness adoption training. The purchase of locally produced art and crafts from the boutique located within the hotel is also an invaluable way of supporting the community.Sustainability HighlightsTalent &Culture:Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club is keen to impact the youth in our immediate community through the Youth development program run by our Talent and Culture department. The youth are enrolled in a cross-training program that equips them with the requisite knowledge to understand the world of hospitality for a period of 6 months. After successful completion, they are eligible to get employment at the hotel on a casual or temporary basis.House Keeping:Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club has contributed to its carbon footprint reduction by replacing cut flowers in the bathrooms with live plants that last longer and still maintain the same aesthetic. With a little watering, the plants will continue to flourish for a long time.Gardens:Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club has more than 62 flower species from across the world and over 10,000 stems of flowers on the property. From the African Iris, Lirope Green to the Salvia Apiara, the flowers on the property play a major role in providing nectar for the bees in their apiary. The hives are made with Cedar wood that is naturally resistant to rot and insect attacks thus making them more durable.Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club saves on water wastage through responsible treatment and reuse. Wastewater from guest rooms is separated into greywater (from sinks, showers, and laundry) and blackwater (from toilets). Both types are then directed to septic tanks for initial treatment. After the septic tanks, the wastewater flows through a series of gravel trenches and a gravel pit, which act as natural filtration systems to remove impurities. The wastewater then reaches interconnected lagoons, where sunlight exposure promotes further organic breakdown and eliminates pathogens. These lagoons also collect rainwater from around the hotel, creating a comprehensive water management system. The treated water from the lagoons is not discharged into the environment but instead used for irrigation purposes, such as watering lawns and golf course. This approach ensures responsible wastewater treatment and sustainable water reuse, minimizing our environmental impact.Gardens span over 100 acres, including green areas, and a golf course which uses the native Kikuyu rass which is adaptive to the local climate and is excellent for prevention of soil erosion and can withstand the grazing of the animals that roam freely within the gardens.Food and Beverage:Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club strives to partner and source local, fresh ingredients from surrounding farms as part of their sustainable actions and commitment to work closely with communities and develop partnerships for environmental protection and awareness.The vegetable garden located within Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, grows the freshest seasonal ingredients that we incorporated in our dishes. The vegetable garden is taken care of by few women from the local community which enables us to promote a circular economy.About Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari ClubFairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club is a leader in sustainable luxury, deeply committed to respecting the environment and heritage. Our pledge emphasizes our steadfast dedication to sustainability, driven by our core principles of heritage preservation, circular economy, and community engagement.The circular economy aims to minimize our ecological footprint by reducing waste, reusing resources, and recycling, with initiatives including sustainable sourcing, food waste reduction, and renewable energy use.Our Zero Plastics Policy aims to reduce our ecological footprint by eliminating single-use plastics in all operations, promoting sustainable materials and encouraging support from guests and partners.Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club has established a selective sorting system for efficient waste management. Our facilities emphasize recycling and reuse, and Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club collaborates with local partners to ensure responsible waste disposal.Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club recognize water as a vital resource and has implemented practices to reduce its use. Our strategies include using rainwater harvesting for garden irrigation, installing low-flow sanitary fixtures, and educating our guests on responsible water usage.Our hotel, located beneath Mount Kenya, is dedicated to preserving the region's cultural and natural heritage through education, conservation, and sustainable tourism, enhancing biodiversity and traditions.For more information contact:Angela MwangiBrand ManagerFairmont Mount Kenya Safari ClubP.O. Box 35, Nanyuki , Kenyaangela@fairmontfairmonthref="" rel="external nofollow" acco

