Ophthalmology Innovator Joins NYU Langone Health As Chief Of Oculoplastics

Roxana Fu, MD, a leader in innovative approaches in oculoplastic and orbital eye surgery, was appointed chief of oculoplastics for NYU Langone's Department of Ophthalmology.

Dr. Fu brings a dedication to patient-centered care and a specialty in cutting-edge research to the department and the NYU Langone Eye Center . She will join the faculty as associate professor in the department after several years in the same role at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where she spearheaded using artificial intelligence and imaging automation in optimizing ophthalmologic surgical practice.

"We're thrilled to have Dr. Fu join our growing department," said Kathryn A. Colby, MD, PhD , the Elisabeth J. Cohen, MD, Professor of Ophthalmology, and chair of the Department of Ophthalmology. "Her surgical acumen, dedication to patients, and ability to think outside the box to enhance care and quality are assets to our institution's future."

Dr. Fu says her primary focus will be delivering exceptional care by fostering meaningful relationships with her patients, and across the variety of subspecialties that intersect with her oculoplastic surgery practice, including dermatology , endocrinology , neurology , neurosurgery , otolaryngology , pediatrics , and plastic surgery .

"What excites me about oculoplastics is there is just so much variety in the demographics of patients that I see," said Dr. Fu. "I enjoy being able to walk with those patients through the details of their treatment options and how they might impact their life. Every day I feel so fortunate to be able to do what I do."

Much of her practice involves treatment of conditions that affect the eyelids, the production of tears, and the orbit, the cavity or socket in which the eye is situated. While some conditions may relate to natural aging, others may be the result of trauma, tumor, or inflammation, such as thyroid eye disease.

"Oculoplastics requires a multidisciplinary approach between ophthalmologists and plastic surgeons, and Dr. Fu's arrival will strengthen our already strong collaboration," said Eduardo D. Rodriguez, MD, DDS , the Helen L. Kimmel Professor of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and chair of the Hansjörg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery at NYU Langone. "We are excited to bring her deep expertise to NYU Langone to further grow our presence in this highly specialized and important area of medicine."

Beyond direct patient care, Dr. Fu is among a select group of oculoplastic surgeons whose research is funded by the National Eye Institute (NEI). She holds a $2.8 million research grant from the NEI to investigate automation of radiographic surgical indicators for pediatric orbital abscess. She hopes that using artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques can assist in utilizing a comprehensive imaging database to improve patient selection for various surgical approaches.

About Dr. Fu

Dr. Fu completed the University of Missouri–Kansas City's combined BA/MD program to obtain degrees in biology and medicine, graduating with Alpha Omega Alpha honors. She went on to complete her general surgery internship at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, and then an ophthalmology residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Dr. Fu completed a prestigious American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery fellowship at the University of Louisville, Kentucky, and Indiana University in Indianapolis. Her research interests include application of artificial intelligence in precision surgical practice, orbital disease and reconstruction, and demographic and workplace inclusivity in ophthalmology practice.

Media Inquiries

Colin DeVries

Phone: 212-404-3588

[email protected]

SOURCE NYU Langone Health