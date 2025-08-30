WHO Supplies 1.1M Vaccines to Chad as Cholera Deaths Soar
(MENAFN) WHO and UNICEF delivered 1.1 million cholera vaccine doses Thursday to Chad's government as the deadly outbreak continues claiming lives across the Central African nation.
Mahamat Hamit Ahmat, Deputy General Secretary in the Ministry of Public Health and Prevention, informed media that the vaccines will combat cholera transmission in Sila and Ouaddai provinces while preventing additional infections.
The epidemic, officially declared July 13, has claimed 75 lives in eastern Chad, based on Wednesday statistics from health authorities.
Ahmat announced a targeted vaccination drive scheduled for September 2-8 across five eastern health districts within the affected region.
Worldwide cholera cases have exceeded 390,000 this year with more than 4,300 fatalities spanning 31 nations, WHO data reveals.
The bacterial disease has ravaged multiple African countries, including Sudan, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, fueled by inadequate sanitation infrastructure and climate-induced flooding events.
Cholera infections occur through ingestion of contaminated water sources or food products, health experts explained.
Chad's vaccination campaign represents a critical intervention as regional outbreaks intensify amid ongoing humanitarian challenges and environmental factors contributing to disease transmission across the continent.
