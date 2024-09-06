Coinw Makes Historic Debut At The U.S. Open With Sponsorship Of Three Elite Tennis Players

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW , a pioneering global exchange , and your trusted ally, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of three distinguished at the 2024 U.S. Open . This marks a significant milestone as CoinW continues to bridge the gap between digital finance and world-class sports.









The athletes sponsored by CoinW are:

Zhang Shuai : A two-time Grand Slam champion in women's doubles and winner of 13 titles on the WTA Tour.

Bu Yunchaokete : The first Chinese male player to break into the Top 100 rankings.

Diana Shnaider : Silver medalist in women's doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the youngest player in the WTA's Top 20.

“Tennis, with its demanding combination of skill, discipline, and excellence, mirrors the values that drive CoinW,” said Sonia Shaw, President of CoinW.“Sponsoring these remarkable athletes underscores our commitment to fostering excellence both in the sports arena and within the world of digital assets.”

The U.S. Open, one of the four prestigious Grand Slam tournaments, is recognized globally as a premier sporting event. This year's tournament, which follows the excitement of the 2024 Paris Olympics , has drawn millions of sports enthusiasts. CoinW is seizing this unique opportunity to introduce digital assets to a broader, global audience, reinforcing its position as a leader in the crypto industry.

Since its founding, CoinW has been at the forefront of integrating cryptocurrency with global sports. In 2022, CoinW became the first cryptocurrency exchange to sponsor La Liga, Spain's premier football league, and in 2023, the company appointed football legend Andrea Pirlo as its global brand ambassador. The sponsorship of these tennis champions is the latest step in CoinW's mission to be the world's most trusted crypto ally, providing innovative financial solutions and empowering users across the globe.





CONTACT: marketing (at) coinw.com