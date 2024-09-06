Rap Star Nicki Minaj Known For Her Hyper-Sexualised Image To Perform In Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Rap star
Nicki Minaj who is known for her hyper-sexualised image will perform in Saudi
Arabia later this month, it has been reported.
The
organizers of Jeddah Season cultural festival said Wednesday that Minaj will
perform in Saudi Arabia on 18th of July.
The concert
will take place at the King Abdullah Sports Stadium and will be organized in
line with the Saudi laws.
The event
will be open to people 16 and older but will be alcohol and drug-free.
Meanwhile,
the local media outlets have reported that the government of Saudi Arabia has
promised quick electronic visas for international visitors to attend the
concert.
The media
outlets also reported that British musician Liam Payne and American DJ Steve
Aoki will also feature in the concert.
The
announcement comes weeks after reports emerged regarding the opening of the
first Halal Disco in Saudi Arabia, triggering a storm on social media.
Similarly,
the announcement of Minaj's concert in Saudi Arabia has triggered a storm on
social media across the globe.
Minaj,
whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, is famous for her outlandish performances
and hyper-sexualised image.
