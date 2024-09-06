Rap Star Nicki Minaj Known For Her Hyper-Sexualised Image To Perform In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Rap star Nicki Minaj who is known for her hyper-sexualised image will perform in Saudi Arabia later this month, it has been reported.

The organizers of Jeddah Season cultural festival said Wednesday that Minaj will perform in Saudi Arabia on 18th of July.

The concert will take place at the King Abdullah Sports and will be organized in line with the Saudi laws.

The event will be open to people 16 and older but will be alcohol and drug-free.

Meanwhile, the local outlets have reported that the of Saudi Arabia has promised quick electronic visas for international visitors to attend the concert.

The media outlets also reported that British musician Liam Payne and American DJ Steve Aoki will also feature in the concert.

The announcement comes weeks after reports emerged regarding the opening of the first Halal Disco in Saudi Arabia, triggering a storm on social media.

Similarly, the announcement of Minaj's concert in Saudi Arabia has triggered a storm on social media across the globe.

Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, is famous for her outlandish performances and hyper-sexualised image.

