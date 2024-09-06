Zelensky Arrives At Ramstein Air Base

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at Ramstein Air Base to participate in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense.

According to Ukrinform, he posted this on .

“Working with partners for the strength of Ukraine. I arrived at the Ramstein air base to participate in a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine,” the President said.

As Zelensky emphasized,“We need the determination of our partners and the means to stop Russian air terror. We need all the weapons from the already announced support packages to finally reach the combat brigades. And we need strong long-range decisions of our partners to bring the just peace we seek closer.”

According to the President, he will take part in the group's meeting and meet with US and German Defense Ministers Lloyd Austin and Boris Pistoirius.

Separately, Zelensky will hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“After that - Italy. Ambrosetti International Economic Forum, meetings with Italian business representatives. Negotiations with Prime Minister of Italy Georgia Meloni,” the President added.

“We are coordinating our positions with all G7 allies,” Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to US Department of Defense Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh, the participants of the September 6 meeting of the Ramstein Coalition will focu , in particular, on strengthening air defense capabilities for Ukraine, the Air Force Coalition, and revitalizing the defense industry of the participating countries.