Air Defense Forces Destroy 27 Enemy Shahed Uavs Overnight
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 27 Russian attack UAVs on the night of September 6.
The Air Force of the armed forces of Ukraine announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
On the night of September 6, Russia attacked Ukraine with one Kh-59 guided missile and one Kh-31P anti-radar missile from the airspace of the Luhansk and Bryansk regions, as well as 44 Shahed-type combat UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea).
Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy's aerial attack.
As of 08:00, 27 attack UAVs were shot down. Eight drones disappeared from the radar on the territory of Ukraine (presumably jammed by EW), one drone turned in the direction of the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region. Several other aerial targets (probably attack drones) are still observed in the airspace in the north. Combat operations are ongoing.
Air defense forces were operating in the Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions.
