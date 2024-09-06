Invaders Shell Zaporizhzhia Region 330 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 5, Russian invaders shelled 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 330 times.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Russian carried out two air strikes on Bilohiria. As many as 186 UAVs of various modifications attacked Biliaivka, Huliaipole, Novodarivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novodanylivka. Three MLRS hit Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. The enemy launched 139 artillery attacks on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Hulyaypole, Preobrazhenka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka and Novodarivka.

There were 21 reports of destruction or damage caused to residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

As reported, the injury toll from Russia's September 3 attack on the Grand Palace hotel complex in Zaporizhzhia increased to six.



Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA