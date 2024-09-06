Emma Smith Honoured With 2024 Individual Achievement SABRE

(MENAFN- PRovoke) Emma Smith

will be honoured with the Individual Achievement SABRE Award on 19 September 2024, at the Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards

in Singapore.



Smith launched Sandpiper in 2019 following an MBO of the business from MHP. She had initially established The Consultancy in 2003, before selling the firm to MHP in 2013. Since the MBO, Sandpiper has grown rapidly to become one of the largest homegrown independents in Asia-Pacific, winning Regional Midsize Agency of the Year in 2023 and developing a unique offering that blends corporate reputation, public affairs and research.



Prior to The Consultancy, Smith spent five years at Shandwick, first as Hong Kong MD before becoming co-Asia-Pacific CEO of the newly-merged Weber Shandwick in 2001. After starting her career in London, she moved to Hong Kong in 1994 - joining Golin precursor Forrest International - and embarking on a 30-year career in the Asia-Pacific region that continues today.



“Our paths first crossed in 1998 when we chose Emma to run Shandwick as managing director in Hong Kong where she did an excellent job,” says Shandwick founder Lord Peter Chadlington.“I knew immediately that she was destined for a stellar career, although I was deeply disappointed it could not be with Shandwick. But, as her career has shown, she is a born entrepreneur.



“Sandpiper - the company she founded in 2019 - now employs 130 people in 10 markets throughout the Asia Pacific. That in itself would be a great achievement but almost more important is not the numbers but the kind of business she has created.



“The culture is unique - of course it is supportive, inclusive, and friendly - but it is also relentless in putting the client at the centre of their pursuit of excellence. And this combination of qualities has led to a remarkably innovative work style and a hugely successful business.



“All these skills were needed five years ago when Emma led a management buy-out from the Engine Group - which bought the first business she founded in 2003. This is a rare decision for anyone but, clearly the right one, as it catapulted the business forward from 20 people in 3 geographies to be a major player in Asia-Pacific and now spreading farther afield into the Middle East.



“Through it all, Emma has demonstrated strength of character, determination and - perhaps most important in our business - a high degree of emotional integrity and intelligence. But never forget: Emma is still in the foothills of her career - there is lots more to come. So, watch this space!”

MENAFN06092024000219011063ID1108643212