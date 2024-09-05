H2ocean: Original And Trusted Sea Salt Based Natural Skin Healing Products Since 2001

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Eddie Kolos, CEOSTUART, FLORIDA, USA, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- H2Ocean , a global leader in natural skincare, proudly announces its continued leadership and innovation in the skin care industry since 2001. Renowned for its patented, Red Sea salt based healing products, H2Ocean has earned the trust of millions with clinically proven and scientifically backed formulations. The company remains committed to developing all natural products enriched with minerals, enzymes, and pure elements from the ocean.H2Ocean is the world's first company to develop natural skincare and healing products derived from the ocean and sea minerals. Over two decades ago, H2Ocean revolutionized the industry by introducing Red Sea salt as a feasible natural component for skin care and healing. Today, H2Ocean's products are a mainstream option for skin healing, supported by extensive research and clinical validation.Founded by Eddie Kolos, an inventor, author, and formulator H2Ocean was ahead of its time. Eddie leveraged his experience in saltwater aquariums and the sunscreen industry to recognize the healing benefits of ocean minerals. His vision led to the creation of a comprehensive line of natural sea salt based skin healing products that have since dominated the market. "Our mission has always been to harness the natural healing power of the ocean to create safe, effective, and natural skincare solutions," says Eddie Kolos, CEO of H2Ocean.H2Ocean sets the gold standard for the quality and credibility of sea salt based skincare products. Using high quality natural ingredients, minimal processing, and eco-friendly packaging, H2Ocean ensures its products are safe, effective, and environmentally conscious. The company was among the first to use the bag-in-can system to eliminate the need for chemical preservatives and introduced foam dispensing natural soap with BZK.Every H2Ocean product is patented and supported by scientific evidence. The formulations are tested to ensure safe, effective, and fast healing. H2Ocean's products have been clinically studied for various applications, including dental care, nasal care, diabetic wound treatment, tattoo aftercare, and hair care.H2Ocean's products contain unrefined, mineral rich Red Sea salt, harvested from the Red Sea, one of the world's most diverse ecosystems. These products contain over 82 trace minerals essential for healing and nourishing the skin naturally. Key minerals include sodium, chloride, calcium, potassium, manganese, zinc, copper, silver, iron, and iodine, which are vital for skin regeneration and overall health.H2Ocean is the first company to combine Red Sea salt minerals with enzymes, including lysozymes, to enhance healing and antibacterial benefits. This unique combination accelerates healing while preserving beneficial bacteria.H2Ocean's product range spans First Aid, Health and Beauty, Oral Care, Body Piercings, Tattoo Aftercare, Hair Care, and more. These products provide calming, soothing benefits with the natural healing properties of Red Sea salt, without added fragrances or dyes.H2Ocean is dedicated to protecting ocean health through sustainable practices and initiatives, ensuring a healthier future for marine ecosystems. H2Ocean adheres to the highest quality standards, using medical grade ingredients, FDA approved manufacturing facilities, GMP sterile labs, and US based production and packaging. All products are free from harmful dyes, chemicals, preservatives, and fragrances. This commitment to quality has earned H2Ocean the approval of the United States Navy, and the company proudly supplies its patented sea salt based products to the US Navy.H2Ocean continues to expand its reach in science and research, developing superior products that meet the unmet needs of the healthcare system. The company's natural Red Sea Salt based Healing Rinse provides comprehensive oral care for managing chemo mouth symptoms. H2Ocean pledges to donate one mouthwash bottle for every two sold, demonstrating its dedication to supporting cancer patients.H2Ocean's commitment to innovation and quality has been recognized with numerous awards and honors, solidifying its position as the most trusted sea salt based skin healing company in the world.

