ARIVA LUXURY RESIDENCES NAMED OFFICIAL LUXURY APARTMENTS OF THE LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ariva Luxury Residences proudly announces its partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders. The partnership designates Ariva as the Official Luxury Apartments of the Las Vegas Raiders.Inspired by breezy Pacific coast resorts with open air retreats, abundant green spaces and refined sophistication, and conveniently located in the burgeoning south Las Vegas corridor, Ariva offers an elevated neighborhood vibe and a new Vegas lifestyle. By seamlessly integrating indoor/outdoor spaces in its 30 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds and incorporating curated design and thoughtful touches throughout its 754 apartment units, Ariva features a hip, yet high-end, understated luxury look and vibe.Earlier this year, Ariva further enhanced its offering by unveiling Ariva Serviced Residences, a collection of sophisticated furnished serviced apartments within the Ariva community for extended stays of 31 days or more. Blending the comfort and convenience of a private residence with the luxuries and amenities of a lavish hotel stay, guests enjoy a transporting resort-style experience.“The collaboration with the Las Vegas Raiders reflects our shared Commitment To Excellence, innovation, and providing unparalleled experiences,” said Lumin Chang, President of the developer, WTI, Inc.“We look forward to welcoming the Raiders to our community and supporting them in their pursuit of perfection both On and Off The Field. With over three acres of outdoor amenity areas, more than 25,000 square feet of indoor amenity spaces and lush greenery throughout the 30-acre property, Ariva's resort-style amenities are poised to redefine modern luxury living in partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders.”This groundbreaking partnership between Ariva and the Raiders will bring in new experiences, along with exclusive perks for the team, fans and residents.“Ariva Luxury Residences' commitment to providing top-tier experiences aligns perfectly with our organization,” said Christian Howard, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Las Vegas Raiders.“We look forward to a successful partnership and the exciting opportunities it will bring to Ariva residents, the Las Vegas Raiders and Raider Nation.”For more information, please visit .###About Ariva Luxury ResidencesMarking a new era in Vegas living, Ariva Luxury Residences officially debuted in 2023. It is conveniently located at 11055 Las Vegas Blvd. South, next to the renowned thoroughfare and I-15 for quick commutes to the casino core or a straight-shot drive to Southern California. Ariva Luxury Residences feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts across its 754 units, including penthouses with 12-foot ceilings. Residents enjoy comfortable modern floorplans, contemporary color palettes, designer-curated finishes complemented by high-end appliances, luxury wood-look plank flooring throughout, Quartz countertops, custom pendant lighting, expansive energy efficient windows, keyless entry locks, smart thermostats and an overall sleek and polished aesthetic.The resort-style experience continues throughout its 30-acre beautifully landscaped property with amenities that feature four pools, two spas, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a yoga & cycle studio, basketball & sand volleyball courts, nine indoor/outdoor resident lounges, a great lawn and event garden, outdoor firepits and barbeques, a theater lounge with an entertaining bar, a clubhouse with foosball and billiard tables, a conference room, a well-appointed business center and dedicated bike storage. Ariva Luxury Residences provides pet-friendly amenities on site for residents and their four-legged companions to enjoy.Discover more by following @arivaluxuryresidences on Instagram. For more information about Ariva Luxury Residences, visit this link.About Ariva Serviced ResidencesThe refined Ariva Serviced Residences amalgamate the comfort of a private home with the luxury of a hotel. Regardless of whether you are visiting for business or leisure, Ariva guarantees an effortless experience. Each of the residences is meticulously furnished, creating an inviting and comfortable atmosphere for your stay. The fully stocked kitchens are equipped with cookware, cutlery, and drinkware, providing you with the convenience of home-cooked meals at your own leisure. The Nespresso coffee machines make a morning brew hassle-free. Laundry needs are made easy with each residence featuring a front-loading washer and dryer. The smart TVs keep you entertained and connected. During your stay, you can enjoy the indulgence of Frette linens, Matouk terry and Grown Alchemist bath products. Whether you are staying for 31 days or more, Ariva offers a personalized experience tailored to meet your needs.Discover more by following @arivaservicedresidences on Instagram. For more information about the Ariva Serviced Residences, please visit this link.

