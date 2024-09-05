Atlantic International Corp. Expands Footprint With New Temple, TX Location

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (“Atlantic”) (OTC: ATLN), a leading provider of strategic staffing outsourced services and workforce solutions, today announced a new location in Temple, TX for its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions, marking a significant milestone in the company's strategic expansion.



This latest addition to Lyneer's will support a leading industrial company. It underscores Lyneer's commitment to forging partnerships with key players and reinforcing its dedication to providing cutting-edge workforce solutions that optimize productivity and fuel client growth.

Lyneer Staffing Solutions' CEO, Todd McNulty, commented on the expansion:“Our new Temple, TX location represents a pivotal step in strengthening our regional presence. This facility will empower us to provide more responsive, tailored solutions to our clients, addressing their dynamic staffing challenges in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.”

Jeffrey Jagid, CEO of Atlantic, emphasized the importance of this expansion:“Our growth strategy at Atlantic International is deeply rooted in fostering strong, mutually beneficial partnerships. The expansion of Lyneer Staffing Solutions into Temple, TX, exemplifies our commitment to growing alongside our clients and adapting to their evolving needs. By strengthening our presence in key markets, we're not just expanding our footprint but enhancing our ability to deliver value and drive success for our partners.”

With an established reputation for excellence across multiple industries, this strategic expansion further solidifies Lyneer's position as the go-to staffing partner for businesses seeking top-tier talent and innovative workforce solutions.

About Atlantic International Corp.

Atlantic International Corp. (“Atlantic”) is a leading strategic staffing, outsourced services, and workforce solutions company executing a high-growth strategy. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Lyneer Investments LLC (“Lyneer”), Atlantic's approximately 300 employees generated over $400 million in revenue (for the twelve months ending December 31, 2023). According to Staffing Industry Analysts, Atlantic is among the top 20 largest national staffing companies servicing the light industrial, commercial, professional, finance, direct placement, and managed service provider verticals. Atlantic provides its customers with complete HR solutions, operating 40 independent on-site and vendor-on-premises facilities and paying over 12,000 employees weekly.

Forward-Looking Statements & Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of the historical information contained in this press release, the matters described herein, may contain“forward-looking statements” relating to the business of Atlantic, and its subsidiary company Lyneer. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“believes,”“expects,” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors.

Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

