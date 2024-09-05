Azercell Launches The HONOR+Supersən Campaign!
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Buy a new HONOR device and get a 50% discount on
“SuperSən” tariff plans
As the new school year approaches, Azercell offers more
affordable HONOR smartphones and“SuperSən” tariff packages! The
leading mobile operator announces a new campaign providing more
accessible data and voice services.
Under the special offer, customers who purchase HONOR
smartphones or tablets at Azercell
sales center starting from 229 AZN receive a 50% discount on
“SuperSən 6GB”,“SuperSən 10GB”,“SuperSən 20GB”, or“SuperSən
30GB” tariff plans for six months. To activate the tariff plan,
simply send a keyword to the short number 7575. Activation is also
available via USSD code or the“Azercell” app. It should be noted
that after a six-month discount period, the selected“SuperSən”
tariff plan will automatically renew at the standard rate.
The campaign is valid for purchases made until September 30,
2024. For more detailed information, please visit
bit/acell_honor_a
Take advantage of Azercell's new campaign for the upcoming
school year!
MENAFN05092024000195011045ID1108641983
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.