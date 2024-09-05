Azercell Launches The HONOR+Supersən Campaign!

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Buy a new HONOR device and get a 50% discount on “SuperSən” tariff plans

As the new school year approaches, Azercell offers more affordable HONOR and“SuperSən” tariff packages! The leading mobile operator announces a new campaign providing more accessible data and voice services.

Under the special offer, customers who purchase HONOR smartphones or tablets at Azercell sales center starting from 229 AZN receive a 50% discount on “SuperSən 6GB”,“SuperSən 10GB”,“SuperSən 20GB”, or“SuperSən 30GB” tariff plans for six months. To activate the tariff plan, simply send a keyword to the short number 7575. Activation is also available via USSD code or the“Azercell” app. It should be noted that after a six-month discount period, the selected“SuperSən” tariff plan will automatically renew at the standard rate.

The campaign is valid for purchases made until September 30, 2024. For more detailed information, please visit bit/acell_honor_a

Take advantage of Azercell's new campaign for the upcoming school year!