Invaders Launch Air Strike On Shyikivka In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 5, the Russian launched an air strike on the village of Shyikivka in the Kharkiv region, causing significant damage to houses.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“On the afternoon of September 5, the occupiers launched an air strike on Shyikivka village in the Izium district. At least 10 residential buildings were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” the statement reads.

According to preliminary data, the Russian forces hit the village with FAB-250.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been launched.

As reported, in the past day the Russian shelling of the Kharkiv region injured two civilians and caused damage to civilian infrastructure, including administrative buildings, educational facilities, and a cultural center.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office