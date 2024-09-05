Ukraine Has Achieved A Lot In Kursk Offensive Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has achieved“a lot” in its operation in the Kursk region. However, the further course of events is difficult to predict.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told this to reporters in Oslo on Thursday, Ukrinform reports citing Reuters.

“Ukraine has achieved a lot in its Kursk offensive into Russia,” he said.

At the same time, he added that the war is unpredictable, so it is hard to say how the situation will develop next.

"Only the Ukrainians can make the difficult choices that are needed, such as where to deploy their forces and what type of warfare is appropriate in this situation," Stoltenberg said.

He stated that Ukraine has the right to self-defence, including with long-range missiles that can reach military targets on Russian territory.

As Ukrinform reported, the offensive operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Russia's Kursk region began on August 6, 2024.

By late August, the Defense Forces took control of 100 settlements and captured about 600 Russian soldiers during the creation of a security zone in the Kursk region.

Photo: nato