Women Among 300 Doctors Become Specialists

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Nearly 300 doctors, including 16 women, received certificates upon completing their specialization programs in Kabul yesterday.

Addressing the graduation ceremony held on Wednesday, Dr. Mohammad Haidar Umar from the of Public Health, emphasized the integrity of the process, stating that there should be no doubts or issues related to favoritism.

Acting of Public Maulvi Noor Jalal Jalali noted that the graduation of these specialists marked a significant step toward alleviating the health challenges faced by Afghans.

Deputy Prime Minister Maulvi Abdul Kabir shed light on issues crippling the country's health system for four decades.

He criticized past efforts, pointing out that despite significant financial resources, fundamental improvements in Afghanistan's health system were lacking, leading to problems like poor-quality medicines and weakened government health centers due to corruption.

Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Minister for Administrative Affairs, called for enhanced quality health services, particularly in impoverished areas lacking adequate health centers.

He urged doctors to fulfill their religious and professional responsibilities by ensuring that prescriptions and treatments genuinely benefit patients.

Speaking on the behalf of the graduating doctors, Dr. Mustafa Rahmani said they were committed to providing high-quality health services to reduce the need for Afghans to seek treatment abroad.

He also requested increased support for the medical sector, including more specialist doctors, better training, higher salaries, and improved medical equipment and supplies.

