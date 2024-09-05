Kevin Spencer Selected As IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kevin Spencer honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kevin Spencer was recently selected to be featured in the 1st Edition of Top 25 Global Impact Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders is an honor, only 25 of the world's most brilliant minds who significantly influence the earth through their work and actions are selected for this distinction. These are individuals who push boundaries and challenge the status quo. They create positive change and inspire others to do the same.These special honorees are passionate about making a difference and have the skills, knowledge, and resources to make an impact. Kevin Spencer has proven himself an extraordinary professional and expert in the field. A chapter was dedicated to each honoree and the book became an international best seller in Australia, the UK, Canad and the United States. He will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2024 at the magnificent Opryland Hotel in Nashville. /award-galaWith more than two decades of experience, Mr. Spencer serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Rod Plus Solutions, an international technology services company headquartered in South Florida. Rod Plus Solutions offers information technology goods and services to retail establishments. The firm develops and sells cutting-edge POS solutions for the retail industry. Its suite of products is more valuable than the sum of its parts because of the addition of mobility and customer service solutions that may be used in a wide variety of verticals. Using Rod Plus Solutions' products makes it easier for shops to monitor stock levels, keep tabs on revenue, and communicate with their clientele.Skilled in negotiating, retail, sales, customer relationship management (CRM), and professional services, Mr. Spencer is an Experienced Business President who has worked in the retail sector for many years. His impressive repertoire of prior roles have included but are not limited to: being a team leader in key accounts retail and finance, being a director of strategic accounts, and being an IT manager.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Kevin Spencer earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Information Technology.Supported by his beautiful wife Xiomelki and fantastic children Casey and Ronald, he positions himself to an exceptional work life balance.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Kevin Spencer has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This past year he was selected as Top Business Innovator of the Decade. He was recognized in ICE Magazine and by Marquis Who's Who. Last year he was awarded Top CEO of the year by IAOTP. This year he will be considered for a feature in TIP Magazine, and for an exclusive interview on TIP radio. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala, being held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, for his selection as Top 25 Global Impact Leaders.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Kevin for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Mr. Kevin Spencer is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to spend time with him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mr. Spencer attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information on Mr. Spencer please visit LinkedIn.Watch his video here:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

